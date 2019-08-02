Bloggytown

Friday, August 2, 2019

Here's what Central Florida's members of Congress think about a possible Trump impeachment

Posted By on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 5:08 PM

PHOTO BY ROB BARTLETT
  • Photo by Rob Bartlett
Have you ever wondered who in Congress actually wants to impeach Trump?

Well, the New York Times did, so they asked 433 members of the United States House of Representatives how they felt about opening up an impeachment inquiry for the president. They're still waiting back for responses from 220, but, in the meantime: here's how Central Florida's representatives weighed in on their survey:

In support

Val Demings, D-Orlando

Not now or undecided:
Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park

Darren Soto, D-Orlando



Soto told the Times: ”We need to hear from witnesses and evidence related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Report in our House Committees before making a final decision.”

Waiting for a response:

Bill Posey, R- Rockledge
Daniel Webster, R-Lake County

