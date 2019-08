Here's what Central Florida's members of Congress think about a possible Trump impeachment

Photo by Rob Bartlett

.@housedemocrats are fighting to protect health care, create good jobs, and fix our immigration system.



I also believe, as I said a month ago, that it's time to open impeachment proceedings. When we protect our democracy, we protect all of those things too. @TheLeadCNN pic.twitter.com/V1pn2pv98g — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) May 21, 2019

Should the President ignore a final federal court order to turn over documents or information, I would consider it a threat to our careful system of checks and balances and would therefore support an impeachment inquiry. (3/4) — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) May 29, 2019

Have you ever wondered who in Congress actually wants to impeach Trump?Well, thedid, so they asked 433 members of the United States House of Representatives how they felt about opening up an impeachment inquiry for the president. They're still waiting back for responses from 220, but, in the meantime: here's how Central Florida's representatives weighed in on their survey:Val Demings, D-OrlandoStephanie Murphy, D-Winter ParkDarren Soto, D-OrlandoSoto told the Times: ”We need to hear from witnesses and evidence related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Report in our House Committees before making a final decision.”Bill Posey, R- RockledgeDaniel Webster, R-Lake County