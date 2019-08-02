Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 2, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida's outbreak of hepatitis A is officially declared an emergency

Posted By on Fri, Aug 2, 2019 at 12:19 PM

click to enlarge Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees encourages people to be vaccinated against the virus - PHOTO VIA ADOBE STOCK
  • Photo via Adobe Stock
  • Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees encourages people to be vaccinated against the virus
After more than 2,000 cases of reported hepatitis A cases in Florida this year, state Surgeon General Scott Rivkees declared a public health emergency Thursday.

"I am declaring this Public Health Emergency as a proactive step to appropriately alert the public to this serious illness and prevent further spread of Hepatitis A in our state," Rivkees said in a prepared statement issued to the media.

Rivkees encouraged people to be vaccinated against the virus, which is spread through oral injection or fecal matter. “It is important that we vaccinate as many high-risk individuals as possible in order to achieve herd immunity,” Rivkees said in his statement.

The statement also notes that the Department of Health will request assistance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to abate the spread of the virus.



The health department had previously announced that it will work with the CDC to help curb the spread of the virus, but the department has not said how much help the state is receiving, and whether the aid includes additional vaccines.

Former DOH Secretary Celeste Philip issued a public health “advisory” on the increasing hepatitis A cases in November, when the state first started seeing a sharp increase in the number of cases. Despite that advisory, the virus continued to spread.

Case counts for the first six months of 2019 have already surpassed the total number of cases reported last year, according to state health officials. There have been 2,034 hepatitis A cases reported to the state between January 1 and July 29, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Pasco and Pinellas counties lead the state in the number of reported cases, with 358 in Pasco and 328 in Pinellas, as of Saturday. Rivkees’ declaration advises “all public and private entities with restrooms and shower/bathing facilities used by the public to sanitize surfaces” in restrooms or bathing areas “at least once per day with a solution of one and two-thirds cups of chlorine bleach per gallon of water.”

The solutions should be applied to all surfaces for a minimum of one minute, the declaration advises. Rivkees also recommended that health-care providers consider screening for hepatitis A in patients who have “jaundice, light-colored stools and dark-colored urine.”

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Ballet just published a 'fact sheet' on their failed negotiations with the Dr. Phillips Center and it pulls no punches Read More

  2. Seminole County State Attorney clears Orlando Police officers in beating of double homicide suspect Markeith Loyd Read More

  3. Universal Orlando just made an 'Epic' announcement Read More

  4. Universal will offer workers at its newest resort a base pay of $15 an hour Read More

  5. Disney reveals new details on their upcoming Skyliner transit system Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation