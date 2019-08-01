The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 1, 2019

The Heard

Gabby’s World make Orlando debut and shout out one of our writers at Will’s Pub

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge Gabby's World at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Gabby's World at Will's Pub
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Gabby’s World, Bellows and TV Dinner, Will’s Pub, July 29

Gabby’s World is the newest guise of New York musician Gabrielle Smith, the mind also behind Eskimeaux and Ó. And this recent concert presented by Ugly Orange was the band’s Orlando debut.

click to enlarge Gabby's World at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Gabby's World at Will's Pub
Although – or perhaps because – Smith has covered considerable sonic ground before arriving at this current pop sound, Gabby’s World has a wide, versicolor indie horizon that’s much easier to feel than to tidily encapsulate in description.

click to enlarge Gabby's World at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Gabby's World at Will's Pub
With a high-functioning four-player band that includes Bellows leader and fellow Epoch member Oliver Kalb, that spectrum was stroked with vivid definition and fidelity. It was a luminous performance that underscored how naturally Smith is wearing her latest pop skin.

click to enlarge Gabby's World at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Gabby's World at Will's Pub
And her local moment of the night was when she gave an onstage shout-out to OW music contributor Ida V. Eskamani, who was in attendance and had interviewed Smith for a preview feature story.



click to enlarge Bellows at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Bellows at Will's Pub
Though this was the Orlando premiere of Gabby’s World, Gabrielle Smith has performed in the City Beautiful before. A couple years ago, it was a part of Bellows, who were now opening up for her.

click to enlarge Bellows at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Bellows at Will's Pub
Like Gabby’s World, Bellows is primarily the vehicle for a single musician, the aforementioned Oliver Kalb. From bedroom beginnings, Bellows has sprouted big indie-pop wings. With the same cast of players as Gabby’s World, this band rendered Bellows’ lovely, unbridled pop spirit with elegance and anthemic scale.

click to enlarge Bellows at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • Bellows at Will's Pub
Kalb’s local moment was his recounting of an exchange he witnessed at one of their previous Orlando shows where the Will’s Pub door guy either bravely or ignorantly denied a member of the Warlocks biker gang who was determined to avoid the cover charge.

click to enlarge TV Dinner at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • TV Dinner at Will's Pub
Opening the night was reliably upward Orlando band TV Dinner, whom I’m going to officially stop referring to as “twee pop” because they’re now much more than the act they started out as. Between their crystallization as a group and the blossoming of singer-guitarist Julia Joyce, who has really benefited from the sharpening she’s been doing solo as Julee Bruise, they’re an indie-rock unit of more incision, efficiency and substance than ever.

click to enlarge TV Dinner at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • TV Dinner at Will's Pub
TV Dinner aren’t simply pleasant anymore. Both emotionally and sonically, their complexion is deeper now. They cut, and they bleed. And they’ve been one of the more impressive local evolutions in recent years.

click to enlarge TV Dinner at Will's Pub - BAO LE-HUU
  • Bao Le-Huu
  • TV Dinner at Will's Pub
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando readies for 'major announcement.' This is what we think it will be. Read More

  2. Disney reveals new details on their upcoming Skyliner transit system Read More

  3. Orlando Publix and Wawa stores are now carrying these 'Shark Tank' sandwich containers Read More

  4. Central Florida could house the next detention center for migrant children Read More

  5. A 'Brick Bar' built with 1 million LEGOs is coming to Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation