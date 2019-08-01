Feel-good Americana band the Lumineers will tour through Florida, but only in three cities

click to enlarge
Photo by Danny Clinch
The Lumineers
The closest the Lumineers
played to Orlando during their 2017 Next Big Thing Tour was at Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. Well, they've done it again. This time they visit Jacksonville and Tampa once again, but with an added stop in West Palm Beach.
The Colorado-based Americana outfit announced a release date for its next album (III
, due Sept. 13 on Dualtone) and a 30-date headlining tour in support of the effort. The trek kicks off on Feb. 1 and visits Tampa on May 22.
Those other Florida stops, in Jacksonville (May 19 at Daily’s Place) and West Palm Beach (May 23 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre), are farther away but perhaps the only other chances you will get to see them live this year.
A press release says that active members of the Lumineers fan club will have exclusive first access to purchase tickets during their own presale. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. EDT. Ticket prices have yet to be announced, and more information is available via livenation.com
.
