Thursday, August 1, 2019

Agit-rockers Fever 333 to play Orlando in September

Posted By on Thu, Aug 1, 2019 at 12:17 PM

Fever 333 is spending the summer supporting Korn and Alice in Chains, but the politically charged rock trio is headlining shows in the fall.

One of the shows on the “D333MONSTRATIONS” tour is happening on September 19 at The Abbey. The stop is just one of two Florida dates (the other is on September 20 at Crowbar in Ybor City).

In a recent interview, Fever 333 frontman Jason Aalon Butler said that he considers the band’s appearances as demonstrations and not concerts.

“We want to offer a space for people to literally act in a demonstrative manner to exhibit their idea of freedom,” he told CoS, “to exhibit their idea of expression.”



Tickets to the Abbey show go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. More information is available via fever333.com.



