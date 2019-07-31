Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Rapper Young Thug announces Central Florida tour stop in October
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 5:09 PM
Boundary-pushing rapper Young Thug
is hitting the road in October for a two-month North American tour with Machine Gun Kelly
, and fans will only get one chance to see Thugger in Central Florida.
The MC is currently riding high on the success of his collaboration with J. Cole and Travis Scott
, "The London," and is poised to release his new album So Much Fun
in the very near future.
Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly play the Yuengling Center
in Tampa on Friday, Oct. 18, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.
