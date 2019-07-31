The Heard

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Heard

Poison frontman Bret Michaels in search of nothing but a good time at Hard Rock Hotel's Velvet Sessions

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge gal_bret_michaels_fb.jpg
Former Poison frontman Bret Michaels’ career has lasted longer than anyone expected for a guy who wrote his biggest hit, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” about a failed relationship with a girl who was 16 when they first started dating. His late second act as a reality television star boosted his reputation enough to give his music career a shot in the arm, and this week he’s playing songs new and old in the Hard Rock Hotel for their lauded Velvet Sessions series. Every night has its dawn?

6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Hard Rock Hotel, 5800 Universal Blvd.; $69.23; velvetsessions.tix.com.

Event Details Velvet Sessions: Bret Michaels
@ Hard Rock Hotel
Universal Orlando
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
When: Fri., Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m.
Price: $69.23
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Hard Rock Hotel
Universal Orlando
I-DriveUniversal
Orlando, FL
407-503-7625
Hotel
Map
