Poison frontman Bret Michaels in search of nothing but a good time at Hard Rock Hotel's Velvet Sessions

Event Details Velvet Sessions: Bret Michaels @ Hard Rock Hotel Universal Orlando I-DriveUniversal Orlando, FL When: Fri., Aug. 2, 6:30 p.m. Price: $69.23 Concerts/Events Map

Former Poison frontman Bret Michaels’ career has lasted longer than anyone expected for a guy who wrote his biggest hit, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” about a failed relationship with a girl who was 16 when they first started dating. His late second act as a reality television star boosted his reputation enough to give his music career a shot in the arm, and this week he’s playing songs new and old in the Hard Rock Hotel for their lauded Velvet Sessions series. Every night has its dawn?6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; Hard Rock Hotel, 5800 Universal Blvd.; $69.23; velvetsessions.tix.com