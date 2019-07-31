The Heard

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Heard

Midwestern techno standout Noncompliant spins at the Henao Center

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 12:02 PM

We first stumbled on to the work of Indianapolis techno producer/DJ Noncompliant (fka Shiva) via her stellar remix of Cute Heels’ synthy “State of Mind” for the flawless Dark Entries label, and we’ve been in her thrall ever since. Fresh off stints at this year’s crucial techno gathering Movement Detroit and Germany’s Whole United Queer Festival, she’s landing in the City Beautiful to headline the La Femme en Noir club night at Henao. Noncompliant’s sets are take-no-prisoners exercises in relentless, innovative groove, honed over two decades of filling big-name dancefloors (watch her unbelievable Vague Output set from 2017 on YouTube, pretty please) and releasing a steady stream of original tracks and remixes. She’s one of the more vital voices in modern techno. Saturday night’s all right.

11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 | Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive | 407-272-0317 | henaocenter.com | $10-$15

