Marc With a C debuts concert-theater hybrid 'Obscurity Show' at the Downtown Arts Collective this weekend

Marc With a C
Local outsider musician Marc With a C – think of him as a hybrid of They Might Be Giants and Weird Al Yankovic’s more outre album cuts – is an Orlando treasure, a fearless experimenter, a sharp songwriter and a conceptual tinkerer who’s been moving effortlessly between genres and subcultures for nearly 20 years. This weekend’s two-night stand at the Downtown Arts Collective gallery space is a hybrid of all these different facets of the man. Intended as an “experiment in extremely minimal DIY theater,” Marc will be looking back, forward and around his periphery with songs and stories that look at human connection in the modern world through his own lived experience. Two nights, two different acts. Limited seating, so if you want the whole story, grab your tickets early.
7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4 | Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave. | 407-454-7926 | downtownartscollective.com
| $10-$12
@ Downtown Arts Collective
643 Lexington Ave.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Aug. 3, 7 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 7 p.m.
Price:
$10
