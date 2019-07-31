The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Heard

Marc With a C debuts concert-theater hybrid 'Obscurity Show' at the Downtown Arts Collective this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 11:53 AM

click to enlarge Marc With a C - PHOTO BY VIKKA LEONI
  • Photo by Vikka Leoni
  • Marc With a C
Local outsider musician Marc With a C – think of him as a hybrid of They Might Be Giants and Weird Al Yankovic’s more outre album cuts – is an Orlando treasure, a fearless experimenter, a sharp songwriter and a conceptual tinkerer who’s been moving effortlessly between genres and subcultures for nearly 20 years. This weekend’s two-night stand at the Downtown Arts Collective gallery space is a hybrid of all these different facets of the man. Intended as an “experiment in extremely minimal DIY theater,” Marc will be looking back, forward and around his periphery with songs and stories that look at human connection in the modern world through his own lived experience. Two nights, two different acts. Limited seating, so if you want the whole story, grab your tickets early.

7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 3-4 | Downtown Arts Collective, 643 Lexington Ave. | 407-454-7926 | downtownartscollective.com | $10-$12

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Marc With a C: The Obscurity Show
@ Downtown Arts Collective
643 Lexington Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Aug. 3, 7 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 7 p.m.
Price: $10
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Downtown Arts Collective
643 Lexington Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-454-7926
Gallery
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Marc With a C: The Obscurity Show @ Downtown Arts Collective

    • Sat., Aug. 3, 7 p.m. and Sun., Aug. 4, 7 p.m. $10

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando readies for 'major announcement.' This is what we think it will be. Read More

  2. Orlando Publix and Wawa stores are now carrying these 'Shark Tank' sandwich containers Read More

  3. Orange County Brewers moves from downtown Orlando to Lake Mary Read More

  4. Remembering Bobby Clock, a true original of Orlando underground music Read More

  5. Florida hotels have been charging deceptive, hidden fees for decades. Two state attorneys general are suing to stop them Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation