Katya Zamolodchikova takes a break from 'Drag Race'-ing for a solo show at Orlando's Plaza Live

click to enlarge

Event Details Katya Zamolodchikova @ The Plaza Live 425 N. Bumby Ave. Milk District Orlando, FL When: Mon., Aug. 5, 7 p.m. Price: $25-$150 Theater Map

Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova, known to her legion of fans as simply Katya, rose to fame asSeason 7’s Miss Congeniality and then a finalist onSeason 2. She took that torch and ran with it, teaming up with the fabulous Trixie Mattel for the web seriesand then Viceland’s. Now the drag legend is bringing her solo “Help Me I’m Dying” comedy tour to the City Beautiful. “Help Me I’m Dying” promises to be a “multi-media, multi-character, multi-faceted live stage show.” Katya even makes ticket levels comical, offering the “Trish’s Dumpster Special” for lower price levels, the “Suspicious Rich Person” for VIP meet and greets, and more. Comedy, drag and theater fans alike can expect to be wowed by the self-proclaimed “Sweatiest Woman in Show Business,” as she shows off her incredibly funny personas and characters including “Trish,” the fan-favorite dumpster-dwelling hairdresser.8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.org | $25-$150