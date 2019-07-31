The Gist

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The Gist

Katya Zamolodchikova takes a break from 'Drag Race'-ing for a solo show at Orlando's Plaza Live

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge gal_katya_zamolodchikova_press_shot.jpeg.jpg
Yekaterina Petrovna Zamolodchikova, known to her legion of fans as simply Katya, rose to fame as RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7’s Miss Congeniality and then a finalist on Drag Race All-Stars Season 2. She took that torch and ran with it, teaming up with the fabulous Trixie Mattel for the web series UNHhhh and then Viceland’s The Trixie & Katya Show. Now the drag legend is bringing her solo “Help Me I’m Dying” comedy tour to the City Beautiful. “Help Me I’m Dying” promises to be a “multi-media, multi-character, multi-faceted live stage show.” Katya even makes ticket levels comical, offering the “Trish’s Dumpster Special” for lower price levels, the “Suspicious Rich Person” for VIP meet and greets, and more. Comedy, drag and theater fans alike can expect to be wowed by the self-proclaimed “Sweatiest Woman in Show Business,” as she shows off her incredibly funny personas and characters including “Trish,” the fan-favorite dumpster-dwelling hairdresser.

8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 407-228-1220 | plazaliveorlando.org | $25-$150

