Wednesday, July 31, 2019

It will feel hotter than 100 degrees across Central Florida

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 4:41 PM

click image PHOTO BY TOMAS SALAS/UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Tomas Salas/Unsplash
Get ready to sweat. Wednesday is here and coming in hot, with feel-like temperatures reaching up to 105 degrees today across Central Florida from Palm Coast to Melbourne.

The actual highs will stay somewhere around 93, according to Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie. The only relief for Orlando comes in the form of predicted storms at 40% with anticipated clouds and rain.

Half of Central Florida is predicted to receive frequent showers throughout the week, where the temperatures will then fall back to hot and muggy.

After experiencing the hottest month of May the state of Florida had seen in more than a century, it is shocking to realize that it's only going to get worse.



Since 1970, temperatures in the Southeast U.S. have been steadily rising by an average of 2 degrees, and a January report from the Environmental Protection Agency predicts that 70 years from now, temperatures in the majority of Florida are expected to rise above 95°F between 45 and 90 days per year, compared with the less than 15 days normally experienced.

According to the NASA Global Climate Change, these high temperatures are credited to no other than climate change which can include the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, nitric acid production and more.

