Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Heartbreaker music documentary 'Marianne and Leonard' to open in Orlando this Friday

Posted By on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:30 PM

Get your hankies ready. Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love, the critically lauded documentary about the love story of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen, is opening in Orlando at the end of this week.

Infamous filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles the tale of a doomed young love which inspired Cohen's ballad "Marianne," and one that had a surprising final act when an elderly Cohen, himself not long for the world, discovered that Ihlen was dying. He sent her a touching farewell letter that … well, we're not trying to give the dang movie away.

Marianne & Leonard opens in Orlando Friday, Aug. 2, at the Winter Park Regal and the Rialto 8 in the (??) Villages.


