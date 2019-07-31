Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Heartbreaker music documentary 'Marianne and Leonard' to open in Orlando this Friday
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Jul 31, 2019 at 2:30 PM
Photo via Marianne and Leonard/Facebook
Get your hankies ready. Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love,
the critically lauded
documentary about the love story of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen, is opening in Orlando at the end of this week.
Infamous filmmaker
Nick Broomfield chronicles the tale of a doomed young love which inspired Cohen's ballad "Marianne,"
and one that had a surprising final act when an elderly Cohen, himself not long for the world, discovered that Ihlen was dying. He sent her a touching farewell letter
that … well, we're not trying to give the dang movie away.
Marianne & Leonard
opens in Orlando Friday, Aug. 2, at the Winter Park Regal and the Rialto 8 in the (??) Villages.
