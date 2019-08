Heartbreaker music documentary 'Marianne and Leonard' to open in Orlando this Friday

click image Photo via Marianne and Leonard/Facebook

Get your hankies ready.the critically lauded documentary about the love story of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen, is opening in Orlando at the end of this week. Infamous filmmaker Nick Broomfield chronicles the tale of a doomed young love which inspired Cohen's ballad "Marianne," and one that had a surprising final act when an elderly Cohen, himself not long for the world, discovered that Ihlen was dying. He sent her a touching farewell letter that … well, we're not trying to give the dang movie away.opens in Orlando Friday, Aug. 2, at the Winter Park Regal and the Rialto 8 in the (??) Villages.