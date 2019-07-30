Tuesday, July 30, 2019
Trump returns to Florida's The Villages next week to speak to Fox News viewers in person
By Jenna Lyons
on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 10:23 AM
President Trump is heading out to Florida’s Villages — the largest retirement community in the country — to talk Medicare.
The Villages Daily Sun
reported Monday night the president would be arriving Tuesday to the Central Florida community that overwhelmingly voted for him.
Nearly 70 percent of residents in the homogeneous community of retirees voted for him in 2016. There’s even a dedicated Villagers for Trump group
with its own "Trump Prayer Line" Monday through Friday.
Suffice it to say, it will be different from Trump’s June Orlando visit that kicked off his 2020 campaign. His foray into Central Florida’s liberal enclave brought out a strong presence of counter-protesters.
It’s not clear what Trump will say on Medicare, though the president signed the Medicaid Services Investment and Accountability Act of 2019 in April, which in part contained provisions extending protections for Medicaid recipients, including penalties on manufacturers that misclassify drugs.
