Tampa's Yr Glow and Charles Irwin lead indie parade into, and out of, Stonewall

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Charles Irwin at Stonewall Bar

click to enlarge Photo by Bao Le-Huu

Rocko English at Stonewall Bar

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Charles Irwin at Stonewall Bar

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Even Less Friends at Stonewall Bar

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

Even Less Friends at Stonewall Bar

In addition to checking back in on some of the young new vibrations coming out ofthis recent pan-Floridian showcase looked like a good discovery opportunity since the only known quantity to me on the bill was the convoluted quirk of Orlando indie-rock bandThe guests of honor were Tampa bandwho just released a new album () and were kicking off their first tour, a short one up the East Coast. Curiously lovely, their sunny indie rock is a fanciful dance of melody and idiosyncrasy.But the stars of the night ended up being fellow Tampa groupTheir lo-fi jangle pop rings through a warmly hazy lens with some surf overtones. In concert, however, they can sometimes kick like an almost completely different band.At this show, their sound was smeared notably thicker with noisy rock dives even. Even when they got back to those charming vibes, it was with much moreandIn fact, Yr Glow’s performance packed enough spark to ignite the potential energy of the room into the night’sOnce that connection was forged, the band capitalized on the crowd’s great freshman energy, whipping them into a froth and ultimately harnessing it by commanding the floor into athat ran right out then back into the club.Keeping the evening’s streak alive, Fort Myers triobrought their own characteristic merge of off-kilter guitar pop and 1990s tendencies. A swirl of melody, jags and emotion, their earnest sound is quality, interesting indie rock.