The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

The Heard

Tampa's Yr Glow and Charles Irwin lead indie parade into, and out of, Stonewall

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge Charles Irwin at Stonewall Bar - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Charles Irwin at Stonewall Bar
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Charles Irwin, Yr Glow, Even Less Friends and Rocko English, Stonewall Bar, July 28

In addition to checking back in on some of the young new vibrations coming out of Parramore, this recent pan-Floridian showcase looked like a good discovery opportunity since the only known quantity to me on the bill was the convoluted quirk of Orlando indie-rock band Rocko English.

click to enlarge Rocko English at Stonewall Bar - PHOTO BY BAO LE-HUU
  • Photo by Bao Le-Huu
  • Rocko English at Stonewall Bar
The guests of honor were Tampa band Charles Irwin, who just released a new album (Beach Lake Park) and were kicking off their first tour, a short one up the East Coast. Curiously lovely, their sunny indie rock is a fanciful dance of melody and idiosyncrasy.

click to enlarge Charles Irwin at Stonewall Bar - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Charles Irwin at Stonewall Bar
But the stars of the night ended up being fellow Tampa group Yr Glow. Their lo-fi jangle pop rings through a warmly hazy lens with some surf overtones. In concert, however, they can sometimes kick like an almost completely different band.

click to enlarge Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar
At this show, their sound was smeared notably thicker with noisy rock dives even. Even when they got back to those charming vibes, it was with much more shag, scrap and chunk.

click to enlarge Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar
In fact, Yr Glow’s performance packed enough spark to ignite the potential energy of the room into the night’s first and best pit. Once that connection was forged, the band capitalized on the crowd’s great freshman energy, whipping them into a froth and ultimately harnessing it by commanding the floor into a mosh-grade conga line that ran right out then back into the club.



click to enlarge Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar
click to enlarge Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar
Keeping the evening’s streak alive, Fort Myers trio Even Less Friends brought their own characteristic merge of off-kilter guitar pop and 1990s tendencies. A swirl of melody, jags and emotion, their earnest sound is quality, interesting indie rock.

click to enlarge Even Less Friends at Stonewall Bar - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Even Less Friends at Stonewall Bar
click to enlarge Even Less Friends at Stonewall Bar - PHOTO BY JEN CRAY
  • Photo by Jen Cray
  • Even Less Friends at Stonewall Bar
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando readies for 'major announcement.' This is what we think it will be. Read More

  2. Orlando Publix and Wawa stores are now carrying these 'Shark Tank' sandwich containers Read More

  3. Florida hotels have been charging deceptive, hidden fees for decades. Two state attorneys general are suing to stop them Read More

  4. A 15-foot Florida alligator was captured after it reportedly chased swimmers Read More

  5. Trump returns to Florida's The Villages next week to speak to Fox News viewers in person Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation