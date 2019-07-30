Tampa's Yr Glow and Charles Irwin lead indie parade into, and out of, Stonewall

click to enlarge
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Charles Irwin, Yr Glow, Even Less Friends and Rocko English, Stonewall Bar, July 28
Photo by Jen Cray
Charles Irwin at Stonewall Bar
In addition to checking back in on some of the young new vibrations coming out of Parramore,
this recent pan-Floridian showcase looked like a good discovery opportunity since the only known quantity to me on the bill was the convoluted quirk of Orlando indie-rock band Rocko English.
-
Photo by Bao Le-Huu
-
Rocko English at Stonewall Bar
The guests of honor were Tampa band Charles Irwin,
who just released a new album (Beach Lake Park
) and were kicking off their first tour, a short one up the East Coast. Curiously lovely, their sunny indie rock is a fanciful dance of melody and idiosyncrasy.
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Charles Irwin at Stonewall Bar
But the stars of the night ended up being fellow Tampa group Yr Glow.
Their lo-fi jangle pop rings through a warmly hazy lens with some surf overtones. In concert, however, they can sometimes kick like an almost completely different band.
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar
At this show, their sound was smeared notably thicker with noisy rock dives even. Even when they got back to those charming vibes, it was with much more shag, scrap
and chunk.
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar
In fact, Yr Glow’s performance packed enough spark to ignite the potential energy of the room into the night’s first and best pit.
Once that connection was forged, the band capitalized on the crowd’s great freshman energy, whipping them into a froth and ultimately harnessing it by commanding the floor into a mosh-grade conga line
that ran right out then back into the club.
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Yr Glow at Stonewall Bar
Keeping the evening’s streak alive, Fort Myers trio Even Less Friends
brought their own characteristic merge of off-kilter guitar pop and 1990s tendencies. A swirl of melody, jags and emotion, their earnest sound is quality, interesting indie rock.
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Even Less Friends at Stonewall Bar
-
Photo by Jen Cray
-
Even Less Friends at Stonewall Bar
