Tuesday, July 30, 2019

MLS All-Star Game brings FIFA World Cup champions Alex Morgan and Kaka to Orlando, along with extended SunRail hours

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 4:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ORLANDO CITY SOCCER CLUB/TWITTER
Orlando's soccer greats are back in town to judge other soccer greats showing of their skills for charity.
click to enlarge Morgan - PHOTO BY JEREMY REPER
  • Photo by Jeremy Reper
  • Morgan
Alex Morgan, of Orlando Pride and and Orlando City's Kaká, both FIFA World Cup champions (Morgan twice) will line out the panel of judges for the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on Tuesday.

MLS announced the event, which will have three other judges Orlando can't use as a claim to fame: soccer star Alexi Lalas, former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, and MLS Cup Champion Cormac "Doolst" Dooley.

The event features teams competing in three rounds: shooting, passing and touch and volley. Bonus points, by the way, for bicycle kicks and first time volleys.

After three rounds, the team with the most points will be named MLS All-Star Champions. In addition to brownie points, winners get to choose a charity to donate $25,000 to, according to the MLS site. Here are the competing teams:
click to enlarge Kaká - PHOTO BY JEREMY REPER

MLS All-Stars: Wayne Rooney, Carlos Vela, Jonathan dos Santos
Orlando City SC: Nani, Chris Mueller, Sebastian Mendez
Atlético de Madrid Koke, João Felix, Héctor Herrera



The actual MLS All-Star game will be hosted at Orlando City Stadium on Wednesday. SunRail is even running late for Wednesday's festivities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

A late train will leave from the southbound Church Street Station platform at 10:30 p.m., stopping at Orlando Health, Sand Lake Road, Meadow Woods, Tupperware, Kissimmee and Poinciana.

