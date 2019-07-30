Florida senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott called out on failed Venezuelan asylum bill

"It is outrageous the way Republicans in the Senate have blocked the TPS for Venezuelans — and even worse, our own Florida Senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, have not done anything to urge Senator McConnell to bring this bill to the Senate," her statement read.
We can’t send people back to a country in which the regime they oppose has already carried out over 7000 extra-judicial murders— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 30, 2019
And can’t send people back to country in which those in control of security forces are not recognized by our government as a legitimate government.
The bill failed due to "procedural objection," tweeted Rubio, who said representatives will continue working on it. Scott expressed similar disappointment, tweeting "We need to find a solution now to allow TPS for Venezuelans. Every passing day, the situation on the ground grows worse. It's a genocide."
We need to find a solution now to allow TPS for Venezuelans. Every passing day, the situation on the ground grows worse. It's a genocide.— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) July 30, 2019
I’m working across the aisle with my colleagues to find a solution.
Read my statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LVfHC1y2DR
