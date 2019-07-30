The Heard

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

The Heard

Chance the Rapper will bring his ‘Big Day’ tour to Florida, but to only two cities

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 12:12 PM

click to enlarge Chance is coming to Florida, but where? - PHOTO VIA CHANCE THE RAPPER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Chance the Rapper/facebook
  • Chance is coming to Florida, but where?
It’s going to be an all-too-brief visit this fall form Chicago MC Chance the Rapper.

His official debut LP, The Big Day, could top Billboard charts when the tallies come in this week, and the Chicago MC is bringing a tour supporting the effort to Florida. Orlando fans, however, need a road trip to see Mr. Chancelor Jonathan Bennett this time around.

If you miss the closest show on October 14 at Tampa's Amalie Arena, his other two nearby dates are Oct. 15 at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, and then at Miami’s Beach Pop Festival on November 10.

Tickets for the show _ which is Chance the Rapper’s first in the area since a sold-out tour finale in 2017 and an appearance at Wild 94.1 FM’s Last Damn Show revival in November 2017 — go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 a.m. and will start at $55.75.



More information on the show is available via amaliearena.com.

