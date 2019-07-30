Adults named 'Morgan' get free tickets to the 2019 Major League Soccer All-Star Game

click to enlarge
Church Street is ready for the big game.
If your first, middle or last name is Morgan and you like soccer, it is your lucky day.
Thanks to Captain Morgan
, an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS)
and 2019 All-Star Game Sponsor, 10 "Morgans" will have the opportunity to score free tickets for them and two other guests (21 or over) to the match between MLS All-Stars and Atlético Madridon on Wednesday, July 31, at the Orlando City Stadium.
If your name is Morgan, head on over to the Captain Morgan section of the Soccer Celebration at Exploria Stadium at the Southeast Parcel between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.
Captain Morgan only recently became the official spiced rum of MLS earlier this month, and both companies will partner through 2022.
"Right from the start of our partnership, Captain Morgan has demonstrated their belief in Major League Soccer and their commitment to creating fun and unique activations for our fans," said Jennifer Cramer, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing at MLS. "We are really excited to collaborate with them on this one-of-a-kind program that will enhance the fan experience at our All-Star Game."
The spiced rum will continue to stay in Orlando throughout the week for fans of legal drinking age at local areas and events including the All-Star Concert
and Orlando City SC viewing party at Wall Street Plaza
on Saturday, July 27.
No word on whether Orlando's most famous Morgan, attorney John Morgan, will participate. For more information on the Morgan tickets click here,
otherwise click here
for normal ticket prices.
