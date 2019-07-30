Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Bloggytown

Adults named 'Morgan' get free tickets to the 2019 Major League Soccer All-Star Game

Posted By on Tue, Jul 30, 2019 at 7:08 PM

click to enlarge Church Street is ready for the big game. - PHOTO VIA ORLANDO CITY SC/TWITTER
  • Photo via Orlando City SC/Twitter
  • Church Street is ready for the big game.

If your first, middle or last name is Morgan and you like soccer, it is your lucky day.

Thanks to Captain Morgan, an official partner of Major League Soccer (MLS) and 2019 All-Star Game Sponsor, 10 "Morgans" will have the opportunity to score free tickets for them and two other guests (21 or over) to the match between MLS All-Stars and Atlético Madridon on Wednesday, July 31, at the Orlando City Stadium.

If your name is Morgan, head on over to the Captain Morgan section of the Soccer Celebration at Exploria Stadium at the Southeast Parcel between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

Captain Morgan only recently became the official spiced rum of MLS earlier this month, and both companies will partner through 2022.



"Right from the start of our partnership, Captain Morgan has demonstrated their belief in Major League Soccer and their commitment to creating fun and unique activations for our fans," said Jennifer Cramer, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing at MLS. "We are really excited to collaborate with them on this one-of-a-kind program that will enhance the fan experience at our All-Star Game."

The spiced rum will continue to stay in Orlando throughout the week for fans of legal drinking age at local areas and events including the All-Star Concert and Orlando City SC viewing party at Wall Street Plaza on Saturday, July 27.

No word on whether Orlando's most famous Morgan, attorney John Morgan, will participate. For more information on the Morgan tickets click here, otherwise click here for normal ticket prices.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando readies for 'major announcement.' This is what we think it will be. Read More

  2. Orlando Publix and Wawa stores are now carrying these 'Shark Tank' sandwich containers Read More

  3. A 15-foot Florida alligator was captured after it reportedly chased swimmers Read More

  4. Florida hotels have been charging deceptive, hidden fees for decades. Two state attorneys general are suing to stop them Read More

  5. Trump returns to Florida's The Villages next week to speak to Fox News viewers in person Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation