It's National Chicken Wing Day and we found some good deals in Orlando

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Buffalo Wild Wings / Facebook
The number-one benefit of those made-up corporate holidays is the discount that most places offer. Today, as your grandparents and children already know, is National Chicken Wing Day.
Here are a couple of places to check out for lunch or dinner on this otherwise normal Monday.
At Hooters,
the sports bar that has locations all over Orlando, you can score all-you-can-eat wings for $15.99 per person when you dine in.
Wingstop
is offering five free wings with every purchase using the promo code 5FREEWINGS.
A snack-size order of wings at Buffalo Wild Wings
comes free with any small, medium, or large order.
At Duffy's Sports Grill
, an order of 10 boneless wings it 50% off.
Popeye's
is running a promotion of $5 off parmesan ranch double dippers.
At Wing House
, a purchase of 10 wings will get you five for free.
Gator's Dockside, Papa Bee's, and The Hideaway Bar
, three of our 2018 Best Of Orlando favorites
chicken wings, either don't have deals today or weren't even aware of the "holiday" at all. Gator's Dockside even has a deal right now where you can get 12 boneless wings and two sides for $10.99.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.