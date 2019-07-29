Tip Jar

Monday, July 29, 2019

It's National Chicken Wing Day and we found some good deals in Orlando

Posted By on Mon, Jul 29, 2019 at 12:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY BUFFALO WILD WINGS / FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Buffalo Wild Wings / Facebook
The number-one benefit of those made-up corporate holidays is the discount that most places offer. Today, as your grandparents and children already know, is National Chicken Wing Day.

Here are a couple of places to check out for lunch or dinner on this otherwise normal Monday.

At Hooters, the sports bar that has locations all over Orlando, you can score all-you-can-eat wings for $15.99 per person when you dine in.

Wingstop is offering five free wings with every purchase using the promo code 5FREEWINGS.



A snack-size order of wings at Buffalo Wild Wings comes free with any small, medium, or large order.

At Duffy's Sports Grill, an order of 10 boneless wings it 50% off.

Popeye's is running a promotion of $5 off parmesan ranch double dippers.

At Wing House, a purchase of 10 wings will get you five for free.

Gator's Dockside, Papa Bee's, and The Hideaway Bar, three of our 2018 Best Of Orlando favorites chicken wings, either don't have deals today or weren't even aware of the "holiday" at all. Gator's Dockside even has a deal right now where you can get 12 boneless wings and two sides for $10.99.

