The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 26, 2019

The Heard

Together Pangea lead Cali-punk invasion at Soundbar

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 1:12 PM

click to enlarge Together Pangea at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Together Pangea at Soundbar
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Together Pangea, Tijuana Panthers and Ultra Q, Soundbar, July 24

Three bands deep, this concert was a now-gen California punk invasion. Topping the marquee was L.A.’s Together Pangea. Always one of the more melody-minded of the modern garage-punk pack, they’ve never really let too much override their tight, bright hooks. In recent years, they’ve even proven open to some cleaner, gentler sounds.
click to enlarge Together Pangea at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Together Pangea at Soundbar
click to enlarge Together Pangea at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Together Pangea at Soundbar
But laudable though they are, these newer explorations aren’t what’s moving the kids. That’s probably why, in concert, their original spirit still leads with a storming heat that’s par with top peers like FIDLAR.

click to enlarge Together Pangea at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Together Pangea at Soundbar
click to enlarge Together Pangea at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Together Pangea at Soundbar
They eventually showed some of those newer feathers. When Together Pangea push that mix of melody and roar, though, they’re nearly indomitable at the head of the current wave of California punk.
click to enlarge Together Pangea at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Together Pangea at Soundbar
Long Beach’s Tijuana Panthers ride an even sunnier wave with an easy, bobbing rock sound awash in surf patina. Live, however, their glow comes with more garage juice. It’s a vivid look that gives their step some flattering beef and bite.
click to enlarge Tijuana Panthers at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Tijuana Panthers at Soundbar
click to enlarge Tijuana Panthers at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Tijuana Panthers at Soundbar
Opening the night was sorta new Oakland band Ultra Q. I say sorta because they were, up until very recently, already known as Mt. Eddy. Although perhaps the most obscure name on the lineup, the group features the most famous pedigree in bandleader Jakob Danger, who’s the second consecutive musical offspring of Billie Joe Armstrong (his older brother, Joey Armstrong, drums for SWMRS, a band that got all Twitter-sore with me for a 2016 concert review).
click to enlarge Ultra Q at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Ultra Q at Soundbar
As the name change signals, the young group are growing up and, with their sound, outward. Depending on how you frame their career, they’re either still fluid or just beginning. But whichever way they go, they’ve already got a big head start for a formative act.
click to enlarge Ultra Q at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Ultra Q at Soundbar
click to enlarge Ultra Q at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Ultra Q at Soundbar
With a strapping lineup of three guitars and a pounding drum attack – no bass – these kids rock with tightness and kick. Add on Jakob’s vocals, which have more than a passing resemblance to his Green Day dad, and you’ve got a sturdy, well-equipped band armed with possibility.
click to enlarge Ultra Q at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Ultra Q at Soundbar
click to enlarge Ultra Q at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Ultra Q at Soundbar
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. More than 300,000 new residents are moving to Florida every year Read More

  2. Mother, son claim $20,000 lotto ticket in Orlando, get arrested same day on drug charges Read More

  3. Legal CBD could be a big boost for Florida hemp farmers Read More

  4. Florida man (and woman) charged with smuggling exotic animals Read More

  5. Floirda Underground Fest 2 to take over Mills 50 stages in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation