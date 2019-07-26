Orlando indie-rock darlings Someday River return with 'So It Glows'

click to enlarge Photo by Michael Luis Diaz

There’s a warmth and earnestness that’s omnipresent on Greyson Charnock’s face when he’s onstage, and his band, Someday River, has just released a song that gives longtime fans of the Orlando indie-rock band a glimpse inside of Charnock’s headspace."This song derives from a space in my mind; based on real place and perspective I've seen only a handful of times; usually high up in a building, surrounded by windows, overlooking the ocean,” he said of “So It Glows,” the self-released single released today. “ Or conversely, deep under a canopy, with life buzzing around you. You are a part of it all, and apart from it all. You are the silent observer."The song was produced at Charnock’s Old Familiar Sound studio (where FayRoy, another band he plays in, mastered its latest album). Charnock said that even more songs are on the way.“This one is on the jammy side of the album,” he added. Listen to it below.