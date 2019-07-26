Bloggytown

Friday, July 26, 2019

Orange County caucus is throwing a birthday party for Americans with Disabilities Act

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY TOM OLIN VIA PBS
  • Photo by Tom Olin via PBS
It’s cause for celebration. Orange County Democratic Disability Caucus is celebrating the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ADA went into effect, July 26, 1990, signed by President George H.W. Bush. In the same vein as the Civil rights Act of 1964, it prohibited discrimination and ensured those with disabilities had the same access to all the normal facets of life.

A number of elected officials will be present at Friday’s event, including County Commissioner Mayra Uribe, Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, and Tax Collector Scott Randolph.

Panels there will discuss gains made in increased accessibility for all people, as well as proposed future projects on the same front. There will be birthday cake.



This years’ theme is “Accessibility is a Right Not A Privilege." 

When: Friday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Ana G. Méndez University, 5601 @. Semoran Blvd Ste 55, Orlando Admission: $10 suggested donation

