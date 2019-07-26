The Heard

Friday, July 26, 2019

The Heard

Floirda Underground Fest 2 to take over Mills 50 stages in August

Posted By on Fri, Jul 26, 2019 at 6:03 PM

click to enlarge Wet Nurse - PHOTO BY JIM LEATHERMAN FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando Weekly
  • Wet Nurse
The Florida Underground Fest is set to return for a second go-around late this August, bigger and wilder than ever. This year the one-day festival will take place up and down Mill's Avenue (Uncle Lou's, Grumpy's Underground Lounge, Will's Pub and Lil Indies) with at least 38 different bands from all over the state going all out.

The full lineup is: Wolf-Face, Coffee Project, Wet Nurse, Victims of Circumstance, Dial Drive, Sunshine State, Flag On Fire, Caffiends, You Vandal, Control This, The Problem Addicts, That Really Awesome Guy With A Guitar, Sudakas, Sticky Steve & Uncomfortable Dave, Vicious Dreams, Kid You Not, Shakers, Debt Neglector, Cool Grandma, The Longest Hall, 430 Steps, Rushmore, Friendly Fire, Boy Muscle, The Antidon'ts, The Handsome Scoundrels, Tight Genes, The Science, Dougie Flesh and the Slashers, Never Ender, Really Fast Horses, The Polaroid Notebook, Effit, Matt Harmon, Chandler Haughton Music, Please Be Kind, Not Cool.

Florida Underground Fest 2 is on Saturday, Aug. 31 starting at noon at various venues on Mills Avenue. Cover is $10-$15.


