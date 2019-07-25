Thornton Park's Putt 'N Pour pub crawl returns for a day of drinking and miniature golf

click to enlarge
Image via Thornton Park District/Facebook
The fifth annual Putt N’ Pour Pub Crawl comes to Thornton Park this weekend for a day-drinking friendly miniature golf tournament. All stops on the crawl feature creative obstacles for you to putt your way through while grabbing a drink at each hole. Don’t worry, it’s only nine holes, not a full 18; you’ll survive. Scorecards can then be submitted for prizes at the afterparty, taking place this year at the Abbey.
Noon-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27; The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive; $15-$50; thorntonparkdistrict.com
