Tampa synth star Nasal Spray sets the mood to retro at Orlando's Stonewall

Tampa underground lifer Phillip Taylor is experiencing something of a creative renaissance at the moment. Besides fronting post-punk band Sleeping Pills and being the man behind the mask in pitch-dark synth act Cold Medicine, Taylor is taking a step into the light with his latest project (and taking the medical theme of his project names to its logical conclusion), Nasal Spray. Nasal Spray revels in the glitz and glitter of Italo-disco dance decadence, all glorious sunrises and comedown anthems after a long night of dancing and nightclubbing. Local opener Pressurewave effortlessly straddles both the wonky ends of the local modular synth community and the more propulsive synthwave subgenre.
with Pressurewave | 10 p.m. Friday, July 26 | Stonewall, 741 W. Church St. | 407-373-0888 | facebook.com/stonewall.orlando
| $7-$10
