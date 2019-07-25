Sunspots Cinema showcases experimental film shorts from around the country at CityArts

click to enlarge
The Sunspots Cinema experimental shorts block at the Florida Film Festival is one of the can’t-miss annual events for fans of experimental film. Its name is derived from Sunspot Cinema, a collective of current and former UCF film students and faculty dedicated to experimental film and video culture in Central Florida. For this non-festival outing, the group promises to present a selection of films that allow artists to use an “unfiltered canvas” and “dazzle and corrupt your expectations of what cinema can be.” So it’s basically three hours of candy for your eyeholes.
8-11 p.m. Saturday, July 27 | CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-648-7060 | orlandoslice.com
| free, donations optional
