Thursday, July 25, 2019

The Gist

Sunspots Cinema showcases experimental film shorts from around the country at CityArts

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge sun_closeup_adobestock_141216948.jpeg
The Sunspots Cinema experimental shorts block at the Florida Film Festival is one of the can’t-miss annual events for fans of experimental film. Its name is derived from Sunspot Cinema, a collective of current and former UCF film students and faculty dedicated to experimental film and video culture in Central Florida. For this non-festival outing, the group promises to present a selection of films that allow artists to use an “unfiltered canvas” and “dazzle and corrupt your expectations of what cinema can be.” So it’s basically three hours of candy for your eyeholes.

8-11 p.m. Saturday, July 27 | CityArts, 39 S. Magnolia Ave. | 407-648-7060 | orlandoslice.com | free, donations optional

