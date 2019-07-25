The Gist

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Orlando Fringe legend Pepe hosts a Truth or Dare improv show at SAK tonight

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 12:18 PM

click to enlarge pepe.jpg
Pepe, the flamboyant, mohawked, overly-familiar-with-his-audience creation of Rob Ward, has been one of those only-in-Orlando phenomenons since his debut at the Orlando Fringe more moons ago than we want to admit to. He hasn’t popped up as frequently in recent years, which is a shame since when he wasn’t paying attention, some racist frog meme stole his name. But he returns to SAK Comedy Lab this week to host an improv Truth or Dare show that will keep both the performers and the audience on their proverbial toes. Expect big hair, bold wardrobe choices and plenty of laughs.

9:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25 | SAK Comedy Lab, 29 S. Orange Ave. | 407-648-0001 | sak.com | $10

