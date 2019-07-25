Miami noise king Rat Bastard teams up with NYC spoken word artist Samantha Riott for an early show at the Nook

click to enlarge
Here’s an utterly mind-blowing way to start your Saturday night (we’re honestly reeling that this show is a reality). Miami noise king and road warrior Rat Bastard decided that a mere one show in a night wasn’t enough, and slotted in this early event at the Nook on the way up to a later Gainesville show with NYC firebrand experimental musician and spoken word artist Samantha Riott. We have no idea if they will be performing solo or in tandem, but either way we win. Rat Bastard specializes in volcanic guitar and electronics chaos, and Riott is beyond intense; her unflinching and deadly serious work merges poetry, prophecy and confrontation, calling to mind Lydia Lunch and Kathy Acker. We’re not worthy.
6 p.m. Saturday, July 27 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. |
facebook.com/thenookonrobinson
| donations encouraged
