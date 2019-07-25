The Heard

Thursday, July 25, 2019

The Heard

Miami noise king Rat Bastard teams up with NYC spoken word artist Samantha Riott for an early show at the Nook

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 12:28 PM

click to enlarge Samantha Riott
  • Samantha Riott
Here’s an utterly mind-blowing way to start your Saturday night (we’re honestly reeling that this show is a reality). Miami noise king and road warrior Rat Bastard decided that a mere one show in a night wasn’t enough, and slotted in this early event at the Nook on the way up to a later Gainesville show with NYC firebrand experimental musician and spoken word artist Samantha Riott. We have no idea if they will be performing solo or in tandem, but either way we win. Rat Bastard specializes in volcanic guitar and electronics chaos, and Riott is beyond intense; her unflinching and deadly serious work merges poetry, prophecy and confrontation, calling to mind Lydia Lunch and Kathy Acker. We’re not worthy.

6 p.m. Saturday, July 27 | The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St. |
facebook.com/thenookonrobinson | donations encouraged

The Nook on Robinson
2432 E. Robinson St.
Milk District
Orlando, FL
Bakery and Bar/Pub
