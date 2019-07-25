Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida man killed after lightning strike at Clearwater Beach hits him and injures 7 others

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 4:24 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CLEARWATER BEACH FLORIDA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Clearwater Beach Florida/Facebook
A Tampa area man has died after being struck by lightning at Clearwater Beach, officials confirmed.

Garry L. Perks, 32, of New Port Richey, had been in critical condition following a lighting strike that hit him and injured seven others on Sunday.

Perks went into cardiac arrest once the lightning hit him, and was taken to Morton Plant hospital. Three other patients taken there were later released, according to city spokeswoman Joelle Castelli.

One patient was sent to Tampa General Hospital with burns, and the remaining three refused to be taken to the hospital, city officials said.



At 12:30 p.m. that day, lifeguards were told to warn beachgoers of an approaching storm and lighting in the area, according to a statement from city officials.

They made several whistle blasts, signaled for all swimmers to leave the water, then raised their double red flag, which means the waters are closed. Afterward, the lifeguards sought shelter, in line with their policy.

Perks and some remaining beachgoers were packing up and leaving the beach when the lightning struck at 12:42 p.m., according to witness statements given to the city.

“Anytime lifeguards clear the water and raise double red flags, beachgoers should leave the beach,” according to a city of Clearwater statement. “It is also important to be familiar with the beach warning flag system.”

Perks' death brings the number of nationwide lighting fatalities to 10 this year.

Of the nine other incidents, one also took place in Florida. In that case, a 45-year-old man driving his motorcycle on the highway was stuck in Ormond Beach on June 9, according to National Weather Service data.

Florida tallied the highest number of lighting deaths in the country last year, with 7 of the 20 cases coming from the state.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. More than 300,000 new residents are moving to Florida every year Read More

  2. Mother, son claim $20,000 lotto ticket in Orlando, get arrested same day on drug charges Read More

  3. Legal CBD could be a big boost for Florida hemp farmers Read More

  4. Florida man (and woman) charged with smuggling exotic animals Read More

  5. Floirda Underground Fest 2 to take over Mills 50 stages in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation