Thursday, July 25, 2019

Downtown Orlando's Lizzy McCormack's teams up with Foxtail Coffee and Jameson to create the Jamey Fox chilled Irish coffee

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge gal_iced_coffee_adobestock_104241889.jpeg.jpg
Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Pub has teamed up with Foxtail Coffee and Jameson Irish Whiskey to create a chilled Irish coffee called the Jamey Fox. What does this have to do with Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, you ask? Not a thing. But they do claim that if Foxx shows up on the night of the release party – full of specials and giveaways, natch – he’ll receive a free bar tab. Hope you’re reading Orlando Weekly, Jamie.

6-10 p.m. Thursday, July 25; Lizzy McCormack’s Irish Pub, 55 N. Orange Ave.; various menu prices; lizzymccormacks.com.

