Downtown Orlando coffee shop Craft & Common celebrates successful first year

Downtown coffeehouse Craft & Common is about to celebrate their first full year in business, and the food and drink Happy Hour specials will last all day on Saturday, July 27.
When the 2,200-square-foot space opened at 47 E. Robinson St. last July, co-owner Lindsay Duensing told us she was going for a "SoCal vibe"
with a goal to make it feel fun, social and cohesive. "Think Williams-Sonoma with an espresso bar."
Event graphic via Craft & Common
It has certainly lived up to expectations, with crowds rolling in through the day from the Orange County Courthouse and nearby condo towers, and lots
of Instagramming. We caught up with Duensing again to ask how the first year has gone, and what we can expect in year two.
"More food! We will be adding to our menu and plan to include more contemporary cafe-style faire," says Duensing.
"We also received our beer and wine license earlier this year and have just introduced a killer happy hour menu that is available 7 days per week."
Duensing says she is proud to have represented many local brands, makers, and artists. "This is one of the founding principles that have always guided us when choosing who we work with."
The festivities begin at 11 a.m. and continue with live music in the evening until 10 p.m.
Craft & Common
47 E Robinson St #100, Orlando, FL 32801
craftandcommon.com
(407) 723-8078
