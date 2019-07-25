Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Tip Jar

Downtown Orlando coffee shop Craft & Common celebrates successful first year

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 4:35 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CRAFT & COMMON
  • Photo via Craft & Common
Downtown coffeehouse Craft & Common is about to celebrate their first full year in business, and the food and drink Happy Hour specials will last all day on Saturday, July 27.

When the 2,200-square-foot space opened at 47 E. Robinson St. last July, co-owner Lindsay Duensing told us she was going for a "SoCal vibe" with a goal to make it feel fun, social and cohesive. "Think Williams-Sonoma with an espresso bar."
click to enlarge EVENT GRAPHIC VIA CRAFT & COMMON
  • Event graphic via Craft & Common

It has certainly lived up to expectations, with crowds rolling in through the day from the Orange County Courthouse and nearby condo towers, and lots of Instagramming. We caught up with Duensing again to ask how the first year has gone, and what we can expect in year two.

"More food! We will be adding to our menu and plan to include more contemporary cafe-style faire," says Duensing.

"We also received our beer and wine license earlier this year and have just introduced a killer happy hour menu that is available 7 days per week."



Duensing says she is proud to have represented many local brands, makers, and artists. "This is one of the founding principles that have always guided us when choosing who we work with."

The festivities begin at 11 a.m. and continue with live music in the evening until 10 p.m.

Craft & Common
47 E Robinson St #100, Orlando, FL 32801
craftandcommon.com
(407) 723-8078

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. More than 300,000 new residents are moving to Florida every year Read More

  2. Mother, son claim $20,000 lotto ticket in Orlando, get arrested same day on drug charges Read More

  3. Legal CBD could be a big boost for Florida hemp farmers Read More

  4. Florida man (and woman) charged with smuggling exotic animals Read More

  5. Floirda Underground Fest 2 to take over Mills 50 stages in August Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation