Thursday, July 25, 2019
Del Frisco's Steak House announces a new 'wine experience'
Posted
By Christian Casale
on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 1:43 PM
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse has announced a new meal experience with a five-course meal and selected wine menu.
For $195 a guest, plus gratuity, you'll be served feature dishes like Seared Jumbo Seared Scallops and Duck Confit Meatballs, paired with expertly selected wine such as Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon.
The dinner will be on Aug 1 at 6:30 p.m. Availability is limited and reservations can be made online at Del Frisco's website.
