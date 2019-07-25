Tip Jar

Thursday, July 25, 2019

Del Frisco's Steak House announces a new 'wine experience'

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 1:43 PM

  • Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse has announced a new meal experience with a five-course meal and selected wine menu.

For $195 a guest, plus gratuity, you'll be served feature dishes like Seared Jumbo Seared Scallops and Duck Confit Meatballs, paired with expertly selected wine such as Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon.

The dinner will be on Aug 1 at 6:30 p.m. Availability is limited and reservations can be made online at Del Frisco's website.

Location Details Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House
9150 International Drive
Central
Orlando, FL
407-351-5074
Steakhouse
