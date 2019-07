Come see the Orlando Girls Rock stars of tomorrow at Will's Pub this weekend

click image Photo via Orlando Girls Rock/Facebook

Orlando Girls Rock Campers and Volunteers

As this year's edition of the Orlando Girl's Rock Camp draws to a close, the campers are ready to ROCK and show off their newfound instrumental chops and you're cordially invited to see the Will's Pub headliners of tomorrow at the Will's of today this weekend. Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase is at Will's Pub this Saturday, July 27 at 3.p.m. Show is all ages! There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.