Thursday, July 25, 2019
Come see the Orlando Girls Rock stars of tomorrow at Will's Pub this weekend
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 5:03 PM
click image
-
Photo via Orlando Girls Rock/Facebook
-
Orlando Girls Rock Campers and Volunteers
As this year's edition of the Orlando Girl's Rock Camp
draws to a close, the campers are ready to ROCK and show off their newfound instrumental chops and you're cordially invited to see the Will's Pub headliners of tomorrow at the Will's of today this weekend.
Orlando Girls Rock Camp Showcase is at Will's Pub
this Saturday, July 27 at 3.p.m. Show is all ages! There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags: Orlando Girls Rock Camp, Girls Rock, Rock, Camp, Youth, Local, Music, Showcase, volunteer, Education, Image