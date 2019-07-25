The Heard

Thursday, July 25, 2019

The Heard

Carly Rae Jepsen revels in the power of pop at House of Blues this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Jul 25, 2019 at 12:15 PM

click to enlarge gal_sel_carly_rae_jepsen.jpg
If you had told us 20 years ago that one of the most critically discussed and dissected musical forms of the 21st century would be the female-fronted pop song, we would have laughed. But we were little shits back then who thought that obscurity was the same thing as depth. And to be fair, no one saw the likes of Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Halsey or Carly Rae Jepsen coming; we had all of our money on Radiohead (oops). Jepsen – the most underrated Canadian import since fries & gravy – comes to the House of Blues this week on the heels of her fourth album, Dedicated, yet another collection of masterful pop hooks like “Too Much” and “Now That I Found You,” which is paired with maybe the most magical cinematic ode to cat ownership ever in its video. Live, Jepsen is backed by a unsurprisingly tight band capable of turning any surface into a dancefloor and reminding the audience that before she came into our lives, we missed her so bad.

with Phoebe Ryan | 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27 | House of Blues, 1490 Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista | 407-934-2583 | hob.com/orlando | $32.50-$66.75

Location Details House of Blues Lake Buena Vista
1490 Buena Vista Dr
