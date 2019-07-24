Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Tip Jar

Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. and beer garden will bring barrels of fun to Winter Park

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 12:03 PM

click to enlarge trp6.jpg
Construction of the Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. is nearly complete and the first brew batch is expected to wet the collective whistles of beerhounds in early August.

The 3,000-square-foot brewery adjacent to the Ravenous Pig features a 15-barrel brewhouse system with six 30-barrel fermenters, tripling the size of the current five-barrel system inside the restaurant.
click to enlarge Ravenous Pig owner James Petrakis, not a hoser.
  • Ravenous Pig owner James Petrakis, not a hoser.
Larry Foor, the Pig's brewmaster, will lead brewing operations at the facility, which will also supply the Cask & Larder-branded beers for the namesake restaurant inside Terminal B at the Orlando International Airport.

As far as the existing brewery inside the Ravenous Pig is concerned, Foor will use it to produce small-batch special releases which will be exclusively served in the restaurant's taproom.

But that's not all.
click to enlarge Ravenous PIg left; beer garden center; brewery right. - TRP BREWING CO.
  • TRP Brewing Co.
  • Ravenous PIg left; beer garden center; brewery right.
The space in between the restaurant and brewery will soon be transformed into a beer garden with turf, covered outdoor seating, mobile bar and, yes, cornhole boards and a shuffleboard court.
click to enlarge TRP BREWING CO.
  • TRP Brewing Co.
Don't practice your toss and push just yet — the beer garden is slated to open in late January/early February, "hopefully in time for the Super Bowl," says Ravenous Pig owner James Petrakis.
click to enlarge Beer garden opening early 2020 - TRP BREWING CO.
  • TRP Brewing Co.
  • Beer garden opening early 2020
Petrakis and wife Julie spend a fair bit of time in Asheville, N.C., and were clearly taken and influenced by Asheville's booming beer culture when planning TRP Brewing Co.



"We've visited quite a few beer gardens during our time in Asheville," Petrakis says, "and I wanted to bring something similar here."

Plans also call for movies to be projected onto the outside wall of the restaurant and Petrakis personally assured me that Strange Brew will be the first movie screened.

OK, that last part is a complete lie, but I know James not to be a hoser and I fully trust the wall will be christened by the cult classic of brewdom.

Until then, good day, eh?


So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida girl tossed into the air by charging bison at Yellowstone Read More

  2. Jaleo in Disney Springs has a new 'Sangria Hour' Read More

  3. A new luxury expedition-focused cruise line will soon call Florida home Read More

  4. Woman punches Disney cast member in the face at Hollywood Studios' Tower of Terror Read More

  5. 7-Eleven delivery app is giving away AirPods to Orlando shoppers Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation