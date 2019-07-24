Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. and beer garden will bring barrels of fun to Winter Park

Construction of the Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. is nearly complete and the first brew batch is expected to wet the collective whistles of beerhounds in early August.
The 3,000-square-foot brewery adjacent to the Ravenous Pig features a 15-barrel brewhouse system with six 30-barrel fermenters, tripling the size of the current five-barrel system inside the restaurant.
Ravenous Pig owner James Petrakis, not a hoser.
Larry Foor, the Pig's brewmaster, will lead brewing operations at the facility, which will also supply the Cask & Larder-branded beers for the namesake restaurant inside Terminal B at the Orlando International Airport.
As far as the existing brewery inside the Ravenous Pig is concerned, Foor will use it to produce small-batch special releases which will be exclusively served in the restaurant's taproom.