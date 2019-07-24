14 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click image
Wednesday, July 24:
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
-
Photo via Kinky Prawn/Bandcamp
-
Kinky Prawn
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Neu Old Boyz
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Technasia
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Thursday, July 25:
Kaleigh Baker
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, July 26:
Firewater Tent Revival
8 pm at The Inn Between, 2486 Old New York Ave., DeLand.
Getting Away With It: An INXS Tribute
9 pm at Remix, 1217 N. Mills Ave.
Saturday, July 27:
Bithlo Rising
9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
The Bloody Jug Band
9 pm; Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
Femmelectric: FoxForce005, Kurt Rambus, Michelle Jones, Dani Orieta, jream
10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave
MLS All-Star Concert: Prince Royce, A-Trak
6 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets.
Samantha Riott and Rat Bastard
6 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Sun Tzunami
8 pm; Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Sunday, July 28:
Bach Festival Society Summer Sing
2 pm at Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park.
Tuesday, July 30:
Turnbuckle Tuesday: Kinky Prawn, DJ Bartab
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.