Wednesday, July 24, 2019

14 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Jul 24, 2019 at 11:39 AM

click image Kinky Prawn - PHOTO VIA KINKY PRAWN/BANDCAMP
  • Photo via Kinky Prawn/Bandcamp
  • Kinky Prawn
Wednesday, July 24:
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Neu Old Boyz 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Technasia 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.

Thursday, July 25:
Kaleigh Baker 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, July 26:
Firewater Tent Revival 8 pm at The Inn Between, 2486 Old New York Ave., DeLand.
Getting Away With It: An INXS Tribute 9 pm at Remix, 1217 N. Mills Ave.

Saturday, July 27:
Bithlo Rising 9 pm; Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
The Bloody Jug Band 9 pm; Wing Shack, 4650 E. Michigan St.
Femmelectric: FoxForce005, Kurt Rambus, Michelle Jones, Dani Orieta, jream 10 pm; Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave
MLS All-Star Concert: Prince Royce, A-Trak 6 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets.
Samantha Riott and Rat Bastard 6 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Sun Tzunami 8 pm; Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.

Sunday, July 28:
Bach Festival Society Summer Sing 2 pm at Tiedtke Concert Hall, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park.



Tuesday, July 30:
Turnbuckle Tuesday: Kinky Prawn, DJ Bartab 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

