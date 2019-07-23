St. Augustine's Sing Out Loud Festival reveals musical lineup for this year with nearly 300 artists

The unique Sing Out Loud Festival is returning to St. Augustine later this year, boasting a packed schedule of free musical performances dotted throughout the city. The festival will be taking place over the better part of September, with some 300 artists scheduled to perform, and there are some absolutely jaw-dropping headliners.
Highlights of this year's lineup include: GZA, Kasey Musgraves, Jenny Lewis, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Propagandhi, the Growlers, Hot Water Music, Menzingers, Son Volt, Coat Hangers, Weyes Blood and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band. And we couldn't help but notice locals like the Pauses, G.W. Souther and Hannah Harber & the Lionhearts will be throwing down at the festival.