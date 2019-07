Jaleo in Disney Springs has a new 'Sangria Hour'

click to enlarge Photo via Jaleo/Facebook

If you haven't gotten day-drunk on Disney property yet, can you really call yourself an Orlando local?Now you'll have the perfect opportunity because Jaleo , chef José Andrés' restaurant at Disney Springs, has announced a daily "Sangria Hour" starting on July 29.From 3 to 6 p.m. every day at the Jaleo Matador, you can enjoy the wine selection as well as deals on tapas, such as the Cono del Tomate y Queso for $4 or the Piña Borracha for $5, and other beverages like $6 draught beers.