Jaleo in Disney Springs has a new 'Sangria Hour'
By Christian Casale
on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM
If you haven't gotten day-drunk on Disney property yet, can you really call yourself an Orlando local?
Now you'll have the perfect opportunity because Jaleo
, chef José Andrés' restaurant at Disney Springs, has announced a daily "Sangria Hour" starting on July 29.
From 3 to 6 p.m. every day at the Jaleo Matador, you can enjoy the wine selection as well as deals on tapas, such as the Cono del Tomate y Queso for $4 or the Piña Borracha for $5, and other beverages like $6 draught beers.
