Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Tip Jar

Jaleo in Disney Springs has a new 'Sangria Hour'

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JALEO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Jaleo/Facebook
If you haven't gotten day-drunk on Disney property yet, can you really call yourself an Orlando local?

Now you'll have the perfect opportunity because Jaleo, chef José Andrés' restaurant at Disney Springs, has announced a daily "Sangria Hour" starting on July 29.

From 3 to 6 p.m. every day at the Jaleo Matador, you can enjoy the wine selection as well as deals on tapas, such as the Cono del Tomate y Queso for $4 or the Piña Borracha for $5, and other beverages like $6 draught beers.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Location Details Jaleo
Disney Springs, 1482 Buena Vista Drive
Disney
Orlando, FL
Spanish
Map


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

  2. There's now a 60 percent chance a new tropical system will develop off the coast of Florida Read More

  3. Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years Read More

  4. Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student Read More

  5. Woman punches Disney cast member in the face at Hollywood Studios' Tower of Terror Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation