Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

Tip Jar

Dochi Donuts is returning to Lake Nona's Boxi Park

Posted By on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 2:57 PM

click to enlarge DOCHI DONUTS
  • Dochi Donuts
Dochi Donuts, who produce the fabulous Japanese Mochi Donut, will return to Boxi Park with another pop-up store from July 26 to July 28. 

The donuts will be $2.50 each, with a half-dozen going for $13.

Mochi donuts are a hybrid between American donuts and Japanese mochi, which come together for a treat with both crispy crunch a soft, chewy interior.

Boxi Park is an outdoor dining venue in Lake Nona that was constructed out of 13 repurposed shipping containers, and each container features a different restaurant concept.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

  2. Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years Read More

  3. Woman punches Disney cast member in the face at Hollywood Studios' Tower of Terror Read More

  4. Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student Read More

  5. There's now a 60 percent chance a new tropical system will develop off the coast of Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation