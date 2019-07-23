Tuesday, July 23, 2019
Dochi Donuts is returning to Lake Nona's Boxi Park
Posted
By Christian Casale
on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 2:57 PM
click to enlarge
Dochi Donuts
, who produce the fabulous Japanese Mochi Donut, will return to Boxi Park with another pop-up store from July 26 to July 28.
The donuts will be $2.50 each, with a half-dozen going for $13.
Mochi donuts are a hybrid between American donuts and Japanese mochi, which come together for a treat with both crispy crunch a soft, chewy interior.
Boxi Park
is an outdoor dining venue in Lake Nona that was constructed out of 13 repurposed shipping containers, and each container features a different restaurant concept.
