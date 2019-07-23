Tuesday, July 23, 2019
7-Eleven delivery app is giving away AirPods to Orlando shoppers
By Christian Casale
on Tue, Jul 23, 2019 at 2:35 PM
As we all know, Apple AirPods are the ultimate status symbol. And now, on July 25, you can get them for free from 7NOW
, 7-Eleven's delivery app, when your delivery order exceeds $50.
With the 7NOW app, you'll get notified about when the flash deal begins, and you'll have to find some way to spend $50 on 7-Eleven items. Make your order quick, though, because the sale won't last forever.
And then once you get your AirPods, make sure you devote the rest of your life to making sure people know that you own AirPods.
