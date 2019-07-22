Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 22, 2019

Bloggytown

Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 2:07 PM

click to enlarge VIA TWITTER SCREENGRAB
  • via Twitter screengrab
The newly crowned Miss Michigan got her title taken away, and she says it’s in part because of a tweet she made while she studied at UCF.

Kathy Zhu, self-proclaimed “independent thinker” and “political commentator,” took to Twitter last week to say Miss World America accused her of being “racist, Islamaphobic and insensitive.”

“They stripped me of my Miss Michigan title due to my refusal to try on a hijab in 2018, my tweet about black on black gun violence, and "insensitive" statistical tweets,” Zhu posted last week on Twitter.
The hijab comment refers to an incident that occurred at UCF back in February 2018, when Zhu made a tweet criticizing the try a hijab on booth set up by the Muslim Student Association.
“There’s a ‘try a hijab on’ booth at my college campus. So you’re telling me that it’s now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?” her tweet, from February 2018, read.

It generated controversy even then, drawing thousands of Twitter responses and an article in the Orlando Sentinel. She later transferred to the University of Michigan.



Thursday's tweet from Zhu included an email that appeared to be addressed to her from Miss World America officials cutting off ties with the contestant.

It read that her social media accounts contained content violating the requirement that contestants have a “good character whose background is not likely to bring into disrepute Miss World America or any persons associated with the organization.”

“Therefore, and effective immediately, MWA does not recognize you as a participant of any sort or in any capacity as it relates to any and all events of MWA,” the letter continued.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

  2. There's now a 60 percent chance a new tropical system will develop off the coast of Florida Read More

  3. Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years Read More

  4. Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins next Friday Read More

  5. Brian Setzer Orchestra to once again show Orlando that Christmas Rocks this November Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation