Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student

The hijab comment refers to an incident that occurred at UCF back in February 2018, when Zhu made a tweet criticizing the try a hijab on booth set up by the Muslim Student Association.
Miss World America's State/National/Chief Director accused me of being racist, Islamaphobic, and insensitive.— Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019
They stripped me of my Miss Michigan title due to my refusal to try on a hijab in 2018, my tweet about black on black gun violence, and "insensitive" statistical tweets. pic.twitter.com/K1Btho0Pgq
“There’s a ‘try a hijab on’ booth at my college campus. So you’re telling me that it’s now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?” her tweet, from February 2018, read.
Happily! https://t.co/ljBcyMnoz5— Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) July 19, 2019
