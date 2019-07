click image Photo via brian Setzer/Facebook

It's only July, you say? Nonsense, hip-daddy, it's never too early for erstwhile Stray Cat Brian Setzer to announce his 16th annual "Christmas Rocks Tour." Setzer will be reconvening his eponymous orchestra to hit the road in November and do his best Swingin' Santa. And if you want to see him in Florida, your only shot is in the City Beautiful. Brian Setzer Orchestra's Christmas Rocks Tour jingles into the Hard Rock Live on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26.