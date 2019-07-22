Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 22, 2019

Bloggytown

American crocodiles thriving near nuclear power plant in South Florida

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 3:39 PM

click to enlarge VIA AP/WILFREDO LEE
  • via AP/Wilfredo Lee
American crocodiles, once headed toward extinction, are now thriving in the canals surrounding Florida Power & Light's Turkey Point nuclear plant in South Florida.

The canals, which stretch 168 miles, are home to 25 percent of the American crocodile population. The team of specialists from FPL that monitor and protect this group of several hundred crocodiles is credited for moving the classification of crocodiles on the Endangered Species Act from "endangered" to "threatened" in 2007.

The FPL team creates habitats for the crocodiles to nest. Once the baby crocodiles are hatched and left by their mothers, the team measures them, tags them and relocates them to increase their survival rates.

Only a small fraction of hatchlings survive to be adults because they are at the bottom of the food chain, FPL biologist and crocodile specialist Michael Lloret told the Associated Press. Lloret said the hatchlings have a fighting chance at Turkey Point, where they are away from humans who would hunt them out of greed or fear.



Only one crocodile attack has ever been recorded in America. In 2014, a couple survived after being bitten while swimming in a South Florida canal.

“American crocodiles have a bad reputation when they are just trying to survive,” Lloret said. “They are shy and want nothing to do with us. Humans are too big to be on their menu.”

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

  2. There's now a 60 percent chance a new tropical system will develop off the coast of Florida Read More

  3. Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years Read More

  4. Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student Read More

  5. Florida's back-to-school sales tax holiday begins next Friday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation