Monday, July 22, 2019

12,000 books to be donated at the Need to Read Orlando Book Giveaway

Posted By on Mon, Jul 22, 2019 at 1:06 PM

click image NEED TO READ
  • Need To Read
Need to Read, a local nonprofit, will donate books, backpacks, and other school and educational supplies to Orlando residents during their second annual Book Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

One event will begin with a ribbon-cutting at the Washington Shores Church for Christ (2818 Orange Center Blvd.), which will feature the grand opening of the Need to Read "reading corner," stocked with more than 200 children's books. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and other local officials are expected to attend.

Simultaneously, another event will take place at the Rejoice in His Lord Ministries (8053 Gilliam Road). Both locations will feature giveaways or prizes such as bicycles, as well as music, bounce houses, food and games.

Need to Read is an Orlando-based nonprofit that aims to provide educational resources to lower-income families with young children



"Because of the lack of proper support, many children are already developmentally 12 months behind when they start school," Roderick Zak, Need to Read's CEO, said in a press release. "I think it's important to reduce the challenges of low literacy as much as possible."

