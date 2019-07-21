The Heard

Sunday, July 21, 2019

Orlando band Sales' song 'Chinese New Year' is freaking huge on TikTok

Posted By on Sun, Jul 21, 2019 at 5:11 PM

PHOTO VIA SALES/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sales/Facebook
If you wish Vine still existed, new(ish) app TikTok is for you. If you aren't already acquainted with the joys of "the youth"'s favorite new DIY music video meme machine, you will be soon – Facebook is gearing up a lesser version of it of their own, a sure sign they consider it worthy of buying or crushing.

And if you're under 25, like most of TikTok's users, you may not know one of your new favorite songs was made by a band from right here. A song by Orlando band Sales called "Chinese New Year" is one of the top choices on TikTok, with countless videos using it as background music, though they're generally tagged "I See You at the Movies" (the first line of the song).

We wondered if the band even knew about their newfound version of fame, so we asked: Was this a totally organic thing, or did they work with TikTok to get the song out there? "Organic," Sales responded. "Had no idea it was happening for a while ... but I just made a TikTok to watch the vids. It’s v cool."

OW: Any favorite videos?
Sales: No fav videos but the one w/the furries sticks out in my mind.



The "I See You at the Movies" videos on TikTok are myriad – some great, some less so, but check it out for yourself below. Or just search #iseeyouatthemovies on TikTok.


