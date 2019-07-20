Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, July 20, 2019

Tip Jar

Señor Paleta announces custom offerings for private events in Central Florida

Posted By on Sat, Jul 20, 2019 at 6:20 PM

click to enlarge VIA SEÑOR PALETA/FACEBOOK
  • via Señor Paleta/Facebook
Central Floridians will now be able to enjoy fresh Señor Paleta ice pops at their events.

The Puerto Rican company opened their first U.S. location at the Florida Mall in May, but with the launch of its new U.S. events division, Central Floridians will now be able to have Señor Paleta cater their event.

Paletas are a frozen treat that's a cross between a popsicle and a gelato.
Señor Paleta's popular popsicles are made daily with fresh ingredients in traditional flavors like strawberry, chocolate, lime and coconut, as well as Puerto Rican-inspired concoctions like guanábana, café con leche and turrón. Señor Paleta is also debuting several new flavors in Orlando, including a guava and cheese pop.

For events Señor Paleta offers paletas in custom flavors (including some choices with alcohol), the Señor Paleta tricycle and a company representative to serve the treats. Customers must order at least 150 paletas to receive tricycle service.



“Our events division has been incredibly successful in Puerto Rico and we are excited to bring our passion for events to Central Florida,” said co-founder Ramón Ortiz. “Our customers love how our paletas combine the European tradition of gelato and ice cream on a stick with a natural taste of the tropics.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney finally decides to finish a sidewalk it announced in 1994 Read More

  2. Woman punches Disney cast member in the face at Hollywood Studios' Tower of Terror Read More

  3. Study finds cost of admission at Disney World has increased 3,014% over the past 60 years Read More

  4. Ousted Miss Michigan was once a University of Central Florida student Read More

  5. There's now a 60 percent chance a new tropical system will develop off the coast of Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation