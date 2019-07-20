Señor Paleta announces custom offerings for private events in Central Florida

click to enlarge
Central Floridians will now be able to enjoy fresh Señor Paleta ice pops at their events.
The Puerto Rican company opened
their first U.S. location at the Florida Mall in May, but with the launch of its new U.S. events division, Central Floridians will now be able to have Señor Paleta cater their event.
Paletas are a frozen treat that's a cross between a popsicle and a gelato.
Señor Paleta's popular popsicles are made daily with fresh ingredients in traditional flavors like strawberry, chocolate, lime and coconut, as well as Puerto Rican-inspired concoctions like guanábana, café con leche and turrón. Señor Paleta is also debuting several new flavors in Orlando, including a guava and cheese pop.
For events Señor Paleta offers paletas in custom flavors (including some choices with alcohol), the Señor Paleta tricycle and a company representative to serve the treats. Customers must order at least 150 paletas to receive tricycle service.
“Our events division has been incredibly successful in Puerto Rico and we are excited to bring our passion for events to Central Florida,” said co-founder Ramón Ortiz. “Our customers love how our paletas combine the European tradition of gelato and ice cream on a stick with a natural taste of the tropics.”
