Psych rockers Gringo Star to unveil new album at Will's Pub this weekend

Gringo Star has been around long enough to have seen dozens of descriptors tossed out in an effort to describe the band’s psych-rock sound (“vintage,” “scruffy,” “feverish” and “soulful” are some of our favorites). The Atlanta-based quintet is no stranger to the City Beautiful, and this is a chance to see Gringo Star in close proximity as the band celebrates the release of a career-spanning live album, Controlled Burn.
“A lot of my favorite records are old live albums and we’ve always wanted to have a live representation of what we do,” frontman Nick Furgiuele said of the band’s 10-year journey. “I can’t think of a single thing I’d change.”