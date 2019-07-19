The Heard

Friday, July 19, 2019

The Heard

Psych rockers Gringo Star to unveil new album at Will's Pub this weekend

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY SOLOMON MILLS
  • Photo by Solomon Mills
Gringo Star has been around long enough to have seen dozens of descriptors tossed out in an effort to describe the band’s psych-rock sound (“vintage,” “scruffy,” “feverish” and “soulful” are some of our favorites). The Atlanta-based quintet is no stranger to the City Beautiful, and this is a chance to see Gringo Star in close proximity as the band celebrates the release of a career-spanning live album, Controlled Burn.

“A lot of my favorite records are old live albums and we’ve always wanted to have a live representation of what we do,” frontman Nick Furgiuele said of the band’s 10-year journey. “I can’t think of a single thing I’d change.”

Gringo Star, Woolly Bushmen and Timothy Eerie play Will's Pub on Saturday, July 20, at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.


