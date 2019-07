click to enlarge Adobe Stock

Today at 11:48am, Jaelyn Alexander, 25, carjacked an elderly male at E. Colonial Dr. & Dean Rd. Unable to drive stickshift, he decided to steal another car. Deputies spotted him and arrested him! He now faces Carjacking, Battery on Victim over 65, and Grand Theft. Great job! pic.twitter.com/YMiHnhNTVn — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 16, 2019

A 25-year-old man was arrested after, sheriff's deputies say, he stole an elderly man's car in Orlando, but couldn't drive a stick shift – so he stole another one.The suspect carjacked the man at East Colonial Drive and Dean Road just before noon on Tuesday, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office."Unable to drive stickshift, he decided to steal another car. Deputies spotted him and arrested him!," the sheriff's office tweeted. "He now faces Carjacking, Battery on Victim over 65, and Grand Theft. Great job!"