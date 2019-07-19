Email
Friday, July 19, 2019

Orlando-area triple homicide to be featured on Court TV

Posted By on Fri, Jul 19, 2019 at 10:44 AM

Court TV is back and headed to Seminole County to cover a triple homicide tied to a man’s relationship with an online performer.

The TV program that once brought high-profile cases from O.J. Simpson to Casey Anthony to screens across the country began coverage of the Grant Amato trial on Thursday.

Amato, 29, of Chuluota, was charged with first degree and premeditated murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, Chad and Margaret Amato, and his brother Cody Amato.

The homicides took place after he stole thousands from his family to spend on a cam girl (an online pornographic model/performer), according to an affidavit from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. He had sent $200,000 he stole from family members to the woman, who lives in Bulgaria, authorities said.



Jury selection for the case is currently underway at the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford.

