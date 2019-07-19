New owner takes over downtown Orlando restaurant the Rusty Spoon, plans name change

click to enlarge Photo by Rob Bartlett

Kathleen Blake, chef-owner of the Rusty Spoon

Kathleen and William Blake have sold their interest in the Rusty Spoon restaurant at 55 W. Church St. In its eight years, the restaurant was one of the best examples in Orlando of locally and seasonally focused fine dining. Chef Kathleen Blake not only forged relationships with local farmers and purveyors, she was a role model for aspiring female chefs.“Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and Amway Center have re-invigorated downtown Orlando and we are excited about the continuing growth of the city center,” said chef Kathleen Blake in a statement.Michelle Lagerweij assumes day-to-day operations as the new proprietor Friday, July 19. Over the coming weeks, guests can expect menu changes and the restaurant’s name to change.Longtime Rusty Spoon chef Reanna McNamara will remain running the kitchen. Kathleen and William Blake plan to assist in the transition.